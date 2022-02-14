Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delek US.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DK opened at $19.09 on Monday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,077. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

