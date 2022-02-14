The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 351.4% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

