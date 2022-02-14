PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 385.0% in January

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 385.0% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PGP stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

