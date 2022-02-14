Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY opened at $13.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

