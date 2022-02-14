Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

