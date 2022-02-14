Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.08) to GBX 1,928 ($26.07) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.43) to GBX 2,280 ($30.83) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,280 ($30.83) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,309.03.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.1458 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

