Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $169.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Shares of BAP opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after acquiring an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 275,369 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

