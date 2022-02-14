KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Increased to €17.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target raised by Citigroup to €17.30 ($19.89) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

