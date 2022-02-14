C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

