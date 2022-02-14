Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EB opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.92.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 104.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

