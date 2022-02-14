Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of EB opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.92.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
