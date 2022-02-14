Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

QMCO stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 349,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $9,408,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

