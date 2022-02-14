Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Mattel by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 111,843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

