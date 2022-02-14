Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) vs. Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Financial Contrast

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -59.61% -51.44% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and Brilliance China Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 92.67%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Brilliance China Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -1.45 Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Lordstown Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

