KnowBe4 (KNBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect KnowBe4 to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $23.72 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNBE shares. lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 193,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,686 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 193,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 826.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

