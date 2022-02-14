Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $49.00 on Monday. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.