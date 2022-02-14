FARO Technologies (FARO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $53.66 on Monday. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $976.83 million, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

