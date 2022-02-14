Reviewing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MiMedx Group and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.56%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.12 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -14.21 Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.76 -$6.17 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86% Quipt Home Medical -7.14% 0.28% 0.13%

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

