Critical Survey: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) vs. United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Renasant alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Renasant and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Community Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Renasant currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.80%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Renasant.

Volatility and Risk

Renasant has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Renasant pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 25.28% 7.64% 1.04% United Community Banks 36.63% 13.90% 1.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renasant and United Community Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.67 million 2.93 $175.89 million $3.11 11.77 United Community Banks $736.61 million 4.39 $269.80 million $2.97 12.20

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Renasant on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.