$773.88 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post $773.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the lowest is $751.10 million. Splunk reported sales of $745.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

SPLK stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.