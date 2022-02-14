FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Issued By Desjardins

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.