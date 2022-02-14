Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Decreased by Analyst

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.18.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$28.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.77. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$18.41 and a 52 week high of C$35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

