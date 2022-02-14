Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Secom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Shares of Secom stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

