Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $992.06 million. Five Below reported sales of $858.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Five Below stock opened at $168.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.