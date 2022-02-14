Peter Edward Kenyon Sells 250,000 Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £435,000 ($588,235.29).

RFX stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.40) on Monday. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.50). The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market cap of £55.72 million and a PE ratio of 147.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

