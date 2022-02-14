The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, increased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of SHCR stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
