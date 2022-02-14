Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

