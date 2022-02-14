SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SITIY stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. SITC International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $45.73.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

