Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 407.0% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mmtec stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Mmtec has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Get Mmtec alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mmtec by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mmtec by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.