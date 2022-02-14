Citigroup Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $275.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.29 and its 200-day moving average is $244.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

