Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $69.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.