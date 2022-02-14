Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $69.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.03.
NYSE:UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
