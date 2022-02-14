HC Wainwright Cuts Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Price Target to $21.00

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ ADXN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.85. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
