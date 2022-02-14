Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.