Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $10.30 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.