Engagesmart (ESMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Engagesmart to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $22.18 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Engagesmart by 86,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

