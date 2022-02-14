Wingstop (WING) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WING stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.77. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wingstop stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Wingstop worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

