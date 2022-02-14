Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.92%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

