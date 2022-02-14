APA (APA) to Release Earnings on Monday

APA (NASDAQ:APA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect APA to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APA stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45.

Get APA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in APA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of APA worth $80,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.