Truist Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $141.77 on Monday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $125.37 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

