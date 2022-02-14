II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of II-VI in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $66.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $951,270. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.