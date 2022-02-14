Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several research firms recently commented on SFIX. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $1,073,126.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 in the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $14.79 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

