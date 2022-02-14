$11.20 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report $11.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27,900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 million to $39.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.20 million to $159.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,343,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.92.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.