Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbus from €138.00 ($158.62) to €150.00 ($172.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($137.93) to €135.00 ($155.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbus from €160.00 ($183.91) to €150.00 ($172.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

EADSY opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. Airbus has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

