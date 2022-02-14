Jefferies Financial Group Comments on USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

USNA opened at $88.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 349,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 77,851 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 42,457 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

