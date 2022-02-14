Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.06. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $17,782,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Merus by 1,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

