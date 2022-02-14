Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.32.

SONX stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $18,822,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

