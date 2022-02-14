Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $320.00 at KeyCorp

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $283.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $393.64.

TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day moving average of $297.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,474 shares of company stock worth $12,248,711. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

