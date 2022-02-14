Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS JPRRF opened at $3,900.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

