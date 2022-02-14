FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 656,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:HUGE opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.09.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

