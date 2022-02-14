The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,350 ($18.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.90) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.90) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.77) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,265 ($17.11).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,020.50 ($13.80) on Friday. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 927 ($12.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.90). The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,062.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

