Rightmove’s (RMV) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 740 ($10.01) price objective on the stock.

RMV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rightmove to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 753 ($10.18) to GBX 565 ($7.64) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 621.67 ($8.41).

RMV stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.59) on Friday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.95). The firm has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 720.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 713.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

